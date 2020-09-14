coronavirus

Free COVID-19 Testing at Two Pop-Up Locations in Oakland

The goal is, during the two days, to test at least 1,000 African American Oakland residents.

By Bay City News

Two free pop-up community COVID-19 testing events will be staged in Oakland (air quality permitting) on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19, through a partnership between UCSF, United in Health, Oakland Frontline Healers and Black organizations.

On Sept. 18, the free walk-up testing is set to be done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Building Opportunities for Self Sufficiency offices, at 9006 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland.

The Sept. 19 free drive-through testing will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center of Hope Church parking lot at 8411 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland.

The goal is, during the two days, to test at least 1,000 African American Oakland residents. Free PPE also will be distributed both days.

