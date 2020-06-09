coronavirus testing

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Opens in Berkeley, Tests Available by Appointment Only

Employees or residents can get tested even if they don't have symptoms.

By Bay City News

Getty Images

A free coronavirus testing site has opened in Berkeley for any resident who wants to get tested or any business owner who wants to have their employees tested, city officials said Monday.

Employees or residents can get tested even if they don't have symptoms. The site is operated by the state of California and tests are available by appointment only.

Appointments for individuals can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at (888) 634-1123 if a person has no internet access.

Local

San Francisco 10 hours ago

San Francisco Supes Seek to Ban Use of Rubber Bullets, Other Measures Against Protesters

PG&E 9 hours ago

PG&E Announces Oakland Move, Awaits Bankruptcy Court Ruling on its Plan

Business owners interested in blocking off time for employees to be tested can email oedmailbox@cityofberkeley.info with the words "group testing" in the subject line of the email.

Community groups interested in having time blocked off for their employees to be tested can email ready@cityofberkeley.info or call (510) 981-5329.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirus testingBerkeley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us