Free COVID-19 Testing Site Opens in Berkeley, Tests Available by Appointment Only

A free coronavirus testing site has opened in Berkeley for any resident who wants to get tested or any business owner who wants to have their employees tested, city officials said Monday.

Employees or residents can get tested even if they don't have symptoms. The site is operated by the state of California and tests are available by appointment only.

Appointments for individuals can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at (888) 634-1123 if a person has no internet access.

Business owners interested in blocking off time for employees to be tested can email oedmailbox@cityofberkeley.info with the words "group testing" in the subject line of the email.

Community groups interested in having time blocked off for their employees to be tested can email ready@cityofberkeley.info or call (510) 981-5329.