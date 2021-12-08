coronavirus

Free Downtown Oakland Clinic for COVID Testing, Vaccines Closes Abruptly

A shortage of vaccine and of staff forced the site to close, according to city officials

By Bay City News

NBC 5 News

A free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic in downtown Oakland has abruptly closed its doors, city officials announced Wednesday.

The clinic at 250 Frank Ogawa Plaza, near City Hall, was scheduled to stay open until at least the end of December. But a shortage of vaccine and of staff forced it to close, according to city officials. 

The clinic was operated by the nonprofit Covid Clinic and offering booster shots as well. 

City officials said a clinic in the Fruitvale area is open and supplying boosters, vaccinations, and testing for free. The clinic is located at 3411 E. 12th St., Suite 130. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. 

Operators of the clinic at Frank Ogawa Plaza are working to notify people who made appointments for Wednesday and the rest of the year of the closure. 

Covid Clinic is also operating the clinic in the Fruitvale area. 

More information on where to get vaccinated in Alameda County can be found at https://covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines.page?#availability.

Other testing sites in the county can be found at https://covid-19.acgov.org/testing.

