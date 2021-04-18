Free Shuttles To Oakland Coliseum Vaccine Site End Sunday Night

The last free shuttle to the vaccination site at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum will stop at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit announced on Friday the end of the program, which is a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the Alameda County Public Health Department.

An AC Transit press release said the agency was informed recently by state that its services were no longer required.

A shuttle option will continue for individuals with access and functional needs arriving by public transit at the Coliseum stop to access the pedestrian village for vaccination appointments, according to state officials.

AC Transit Line 73, from Eastmont Transit Center to Oakland International Airport, is still available to riders seeking vaccines at the Coliseum. Riders should exit at Coliseum BART.