Police investigate shooting on I-80 in San Pablo

The victim was injured by shattered glass, not gunfire, the CHP said

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 80 in San Pablo that left one person injured, the CHP says.

The incident was reported near the San Pablo Dam Road exit at around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was injured by shattered glass, not gunfire, the CHP said.

All westbound lanes are closed while officials investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

