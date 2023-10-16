Police investigate shooting on I-80 in San Pablo

Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 80 in San Pablo that left one person injured, the CHP says.

The incident was reported near the San Pablo Dam Road exit at around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was injured by shattered glass, not gunfire, the CHP said.

All westbound lanes are closed while officials investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.