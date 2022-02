The Fremont Police Department is mourning the sudden death of its police captain.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Captain Frederick 'Freddie' H. Bobbitt Jr. We are all in shock and disbelief,” the department tweeted Monday.

No details of Bobbitt’s death were released.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

