Richmond

Gas thieves target cars in Richmond

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents in Richmond say numerous cars had their gas tanks drilled and siphoned this week.

Thieves drilled a hole in the gas tank of Nory Madjlessi's pickup truck early Thursday morning.

He thinks he must have scared the crooks off when he tried to leave for work at 3 a.m. because they left the gas behind.

"We looked around and there was a container with a broken bottle cut off and they put it directly underneath the gas tank," Madjlessi said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The gas thieves targeted several other cars in the area.

"It’s just a headache, the whole thing, dealing with that," Madjlessi said. "But what are you going to do?"

Others in the Point Richmond neighborhood say crime has recently spiked in the area with gas prices on the rise and people struggling.

Local

Oakley 25 mins ago

Man arrested in connection with deadly Oakley party shooting to be released from custody

Starbucks 41 mins ago

Starbucks now blocking power outlets. What are other coffee shops doing?

"It’s like we’re all going to get it," Curt Springer said. "We're all going to either get vandalized or stolen from or something is going to happen. It’s just like clockwork."

Springer’s car was burglarized this week.

Thieves also stole 300 feet of copper-filled cable, impacting phone and internet service for some. AT&T crews spent all day trying to repair it.

Tony Carracci opened his new BBQ food truck this week and was targeted on his very first day. Four cases of spare ribs were taken.

"Everything‘s been really wonderful except at nighttime," Carraci said.

This article tagged under:

Richmond
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us