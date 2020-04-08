Oakland

Ghost Ship Defendant Derick Almena Likely to be Released from Jail

Almena has been awaiting his re-trial behind bars at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin which has reported 11 COVID-19 cases among its inmates.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Derick Almena
Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Derick Almena, the Ghost Ship warehouse master tenant awaiting re-trial on 36 involuntary manslaughter charges, will likely be released from jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

He will be released on electronic monitoring and his re-trial date remains set on July 6.

Almena is charged in connection with the fire at a music party at the 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Oakland's Fruitvale district that killed 36 people the night of Dec. 2, 2016.

His and co-defendant Max Harris, the warehouse's artistic director's, trial ended with jurors deadlocked 10-2 in favor of convicting Alemena and acquitting Harris of all charges.

