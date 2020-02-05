Hayward City Council Votes to Increase Minimum Wage on July 1

The Hayward City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to raise the minimum wage for people who work in the city to $15 an hour effective July 1.

However, federal, state and other local government agencies, including public school districts, are exempted from the minimum wage ordinance.

City of Hayward officials said the ordinance accelerates minimum wage increases already called for under state law.

The minimum wage hike applies to large employers, which are defined as those with 26 or more employees.

In the future, the Hayward minimum wage rate for large employers will be adjusted upward annually each July 1 based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

For small employers, which are defined as those with 25 or fewer workers, the minimum wage rate in Hayward will move to $14 per hour on July 1.

It also will adjust annually based on the CPI until Jan. 1, 2023, when the new state minimum wage of $15 per hour for small employers takes effect.

Under the current state law, the minimum wage rate for large employers in California is $13 and is scheduled to climb by $1 each year until it reaches $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022.

Future annual adjustments will be based on changes in CPI.

The state minimum wage rate for small employers is to increase by $1 a year from the current $12 per hour to $15 on Jan. 1, 2023, with annual adjustments based on the CPI thereafter each Jan. 1.