Contra Costa County

Health Department Issues Advisory About Produce Grown Near Martinez Refinery

By NBC Bay Area staff

Refinery in Martinez.
Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The Contra Costa County health department says residents living near the refinery in Martinez should not eat produce grown in soil that was potentially exposed to a "spent catalyst with heavy metals" until further testing is finished.

"We are making this recommendation out of an abundance of caution," county health officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli said Tuesday in a statement. "There is no immediate health threat to the community. That said, it’s also always better to be safe than sorry."

The Martinez Refining Company "inadvertently showered" neighborhoods near the refinery with over 20 tons of the spent catalyst between about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, and the early hours of Nov. 25, the health department said. The spent catalyst was a dust-like substance that contained "elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium and zinc," the health department said.

Tzvieli said residents in the area can safely plant seeds in their yards and gardens now. But he advised residents to wait for the environmental test results before eating anything that was grown in soils potentially exposed to the spent catalyst. Those results are expected in the late spring or early summer.

People still worried about gardening can safely grow produce in pots, planters or raised garden beds with fresh soil, Tzvieli said.

The case has been referred to the district attorney's office.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyMartinez
