Intense heat keeps Alameda County Fair crowds small

Triple-digit temperatures in the Tri-Valley Wednesday made for a rough time at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton.

Even with fans and extra water in hands, the extreme heat largely kept the crowds small.

For diehard fair lovers, braving the heat meant plenty of preparation.

"It's hot, it's real warm," Jamie Hooker said. "That’s why I have my visor on. I got the kids with their wagon, and they have their umbrellas and things like that. It's hot, so we are trying to stay cool."

With days of potentially dangerous heat in the forecast, fairground event manager Harry Daviess said they have plenty of ways to help attendees stay safe and in the shade.

"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate is what we can say for sure," Daviess said. "We have over seven buildings with air conditioning, so climate control. You can go into the buildings, you can cool off, you can pace yourself."

Daviess said the Alameda County Fire Department was also increasing staffing levels to respond to any issues related to the heat.

All rides were running as usual, with ride inspectors checking in throughout the day. Misting, water and sunscreen stations were also set up.

"We are watching it, we are checking it, we are going to be evaluating every hour on the hour," Daviess said.

The fair closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday, and people can buy a ticket as late as 9:30 p.m.

Fairground staff said typically the fair picks up during the evening hours when it starts to cool off and the live entertainment starts.