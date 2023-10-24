As Israel-Hamas war escalates, Richmond City Council passes controversial resolution

As the war continues to escalate between Israel and Hamas, the city of Richmond is weighing in on the international crisis.

The City Council overnight Wednesday passed a resolution in support of the people of Palestine, according to the Jewish News of Northern California, a move the local Palestinian community is applauding.

“I applaud the city of Richmond for taking this seriously. Personally, my friends have been attacked at UC Berkeley walking home for just for wearing a Kufiya,” said Luqman Elbakri of Berkeley.

The resolution was to “affirm the city’s support and solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza,” something members of the local Jewish community are calling "antisemitic."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An amendment was added to the resolution, acknowledging the death toll in both Israel and Palestine.

Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez explained why the council is taking the stance now.

“The people of the United States whose government and tax dollars directly support Israel’s military, have an immediately moral obligation to condemn Israel's acts of collective punishment in the apartheid state,” he said.

But it’s the language in the resolution that’s angering the local Jewish community.

The resolution says the “city of Richmond stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza, who are currently facing a campaign of ethnic cleansing and collective punishment by the state of Israel.”

“Honestly, this is just inflammatory. It doesn’t have a place in your government, it doesn't have a place where I live,” said Jonathan Mintzer with the Jewish Community Relations Council.

He feels the rhetoric promotes antisemitism, and says the resolution is creating division between the communities impacted by the war.

“We know that when Israel, Palestine, Gaza is in the news, that there's an escalation of antisemitism and Islamophobia in the region,” said Mintzer.

However, the mayor claims the resolution is about peace, despite a divided crowd at Tuesday’s meeting feeling otherwise.

“This proclamation chooses human lives over politics,” said Martinez.