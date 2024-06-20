Multiple people shot, no known fatalities reported in Oakland shooting

Heavy police presence has been reported in Lake Merritt after a supposed Juneteenth celebration erupted into violence Wednesday night.
The Oakland Police Department confirmed multiple individuals have been shot, but no known fatalities have been reported.
The incident began as a sideshow that resulted in officers being struck as they attempted to move people out of the area.
Officials are advising individuals to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
