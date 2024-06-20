Oakland

Multiple people shot, no known fatalities reported in Oakland shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heavy police presence has been reported in Lake Merritt after a supposed Juneteenth celebration erupted into violence Wednesday night.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed multiple individuals have been shot, but no known fatalities have been reported.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The incident began as a sideshow that resulted in officers being struck as they attempted to move people out of the area.

Officials are advising individuals to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us