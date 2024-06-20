Multiple people shot, no known fatalities reported in Oakland shooting

Heavy police presence has been reported in Lake Merritt after a supposed Juneteenth celebration erupted into violence Wednesday night.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed multiple individuals have been shot, but no known fatalities have been reported.

The incident began as a sideshow that resulted in officers being struck as they attempted to move people out of the area.

Officials are advising individuals to avoid the area.

AVOID THE AREA OF I-580 AT GRAND AVENUE.



OAKLAND POLICE AND OAKLAND FIRE ON SCENE OF A POSSIBLE MASS CAUSALITY INCIDENT ON GRAND AVENUE ADJACENT TO I-580.



This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.