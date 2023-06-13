Iconic East Bay tower to get major, critical makeover

An iconic water tower in Contra Costa County is about to get a major makeover that experts say is critical.

The Lafayette Reservoir has a 170-foot-tall water tower standing tall since 1929.

It acts as a spillway to help control reservoir levels, but East Bay Municipal Utility District says the tower could sustain serious damage in the event of a major earthquake due to a combination of its height and a lack of steel reinforcement in the concrete.

“A spillway is an important safety feature because it allows uninhibited release of water from the reservoir. In the event of an emergency, if it gets too full, so the dams stay safe,” said Jimi Yoloye, director of engineering and construction for East Bay MUD.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He presented an update to the Lafayette City Council Monday night showing proposed changes to the tower to make it more safe.

In order to meet seismic standards, the tower needs to be reduced by 40 feet.

While the height is not really up for much debate, the look of the next tower is.

The public has had considerable input regarding the look of the next tower because of its importance as a community landmark.

“I don’t think we’ve been surprised, I think we know the tower is an iconic feature in the city of Lafayette,” said Yoloye.

The community appreciates the look of the current tower, but are not opposed to changes if it’s in the name of safety.

“I don’t mind, I always wondered why it’s so tall in the first place, so if they want to cut it, that makes sense,” said Pete of Lafayette.

Yoloye did announce during Monday’s meeting that East Bay MUD is still gathering input for the design and will hold another community meeting next month on July 26.

The goal is to begin construction on the new tower by spring of next year.