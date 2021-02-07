sideshow

Sideshow Activity Broke Out Around Oakland on Super Bowl Sunday: Officials

By Bay City News

Sideshow activity broke out in various locations around Oakland during the Super Bowl early Sunday evening, Oakland police said. California Highway Patrol also responded to one sideshow incident in Oakland around High Street under Interstate 880.

CHP Officer Sean Layton said that at 4:30 p.m. his office received reports of an active sideshow on surface streets under I-880.

About 30 vehicles were participating in the sideshow, which caused congestion on both directions of I-880 because vehicles traveling on the interstate were unable to take the High Street exits, Layton said.

The vehicles participating in the sideshow dispersed at about 4:50 p.m., and California Highway Patrol stopped several of the vehicles that entered the freeway from the sideshow for various violations, Layton said.

