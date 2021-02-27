Livermore Announces Long-Awaited Back to School Plan

Livermore Valley Joint Unified announced Friday that they will resume in-person classes next month, joining other school districts around the Bay Area now that teachers are getting the vaccine.

On Friday night, lights at Livermore High School were on, as the football team practiced -- a slice of normalcy for students days before they head back into the classroom.

“I teach because I love being around the kids and with them not there it’s just not this same,” said teacher and coach Steve Peters.

The district will start in-person classes next month, meaning preschool through 12th grade students will be allowed to return to campus.

“I’m really excited to go back. It's going to be nice seeing everybody one last time, I’m a senior. I just miss seeing everyone’s faces,” said Mariah Cordero.

Her best friend disagrees.

“Even though online learning is hard it kind of doesn’t make sense because we’re almost graduating,” said Gaby Casillas.

On March 4, Pleasanton Unified School District preschoolers to second graders will be able to see their teachers in person again.

If Alameda County remains in the red tier for five days, high schools will be invited back to school on March 11.

San Jose Unified will be opening its doors in some form to all grades in April primarily because teachers are starting to get their vaccines next week.

This has been a tough time for parents.

“Watching their love of learning completely go down the tubes has been so hard,” said parent Traci Pickering. “And also the feeling of helplessness as a parent.”

And it’s tough for parents rallying in El Cerrito who are still waiting for their schools to open.

“What the CDC is telling us is it’s safe to reopen schools yet our school district doesn’t have a solid plan that they’ve released to us,” said parent Jennifer Tuck.

Some parents are just tired of waiting.