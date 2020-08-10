crime

Livermore Couple Charged in Alleged Grand Theft From Casino

By Bay City News

Two people have been charged in an alleged Livermore gambling scheme involving a theft of about $4 million, state prosecutors said Monday.

Husband and wife Eric Nguyen and Khan "Tina" Tran were charged and arraigned in connection with the alleged theft from the 580 Casino in Livermore where Tran worked as a Baccarat dealer.

Prosecutors allege that the pair conspired to cheat at Baccarat between 2015 and 2017. Allegedly Tran would look at the sequence of cards and disclose that sequence to Nguyen who would place large bets when he saw the sequence. 

Prosecutors charged Tran and Nguyen with felony grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft as well as an enhancement that alleges a theft of more than $500,000.  

The pair was arrested May 6 in Harris County, Texas.

