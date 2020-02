The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating a robbery and assault of a mail carrier early Monday afternoon in Berkeley, University of California police said.

Someone robbed and assaulted the worker at 12:05 p.m. in the 1900 block of Oxford Street, which is close to the University of California at Berkeley campus.

Anyone with information about the robbery and assault is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.