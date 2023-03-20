US Postal Service Mail Carriers Attacked in Oakland

The U.S. Postal Service says mail carriers are getting targeted like never before.

Robberies are happening in Oakland now nearly every week and the postal services say they need the public’s help to stop it.

Video shows a suspect investigators believe is using stolen postal keys to steal people’s mail -- all part of an alarming growing trend in Oakland.

“I’ve seen a lot here in the city of Oakland over 22 years, I've never seen it this bad,” said Edward Fletcher of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The US Postal service says mail carriers are getting robbed and assaulted at a shocking rate. They say the number of attacks on Bay Area mail carriers has doubled over the last two years, with most of the cases taking place in Oakland.

“Just in the last several months from the locks being shut up in the back of the LLV’s, to people jumping out of cars and putting guns in our letter carriers faces. It’s been really bad,” said Fletcher.

“We take these robberies and assaults personally and there is no more important mission for us as federal agents,” said Rafael Nunez, inspector in charge.

The Oakland postmaster has sent out letters to everyone in Oakland and Emeryville asking for the public’s help. They want folks to report suspicious activity and help watch out for people who may be looking to rob your mail carrier

“Please watch for signs your carrier may be in danger in your neighborhood. Please share any evidence or information you have, and help prevent these criminals from profiting from their abuse,” said Nunez.

“I hope the mail carriers are safe. I’m praying for them,” said Shanice.

She went to the post office Monday to get her mail re-routed to her sister’s house in Antioch because she had a money order stolen from her Oakland apartment complex mailbox earlier this year.

“People constantly breaking into our mail. It’s an everyday thing, we never receive our mail. Can’t get any sensitive information delivered to where we actually live. We have to get PO boxes or get it sent to a family member's address,” said Shanice.

The postal service says they are working on security upgrades for their mail trucks and other equipment but need the public’s help too.

“We don’t want this to escalate. We want to make sure no carrier gets physically harmed, or assaulted again or God forbid shot because of some crazy person that wants to rob our letter carriers,” said Fletcher.

“To all mail carriers out there. We want you to know we stand with you. We are grateful for everything you do, and are committed to ensuring your safety and protection. Please know that you’re not alone and will do everything in our power to support you,” said Sunil Chanan, postmaster of Oakland.