Man arrested on suspicion of Apple Store thefts in Berkeley, Emeryville

A man suspected of Apple Store thefts in Berkeley and Emeryville was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking phones from the Berkeley store.

Tyler Mims, a 22-year-old Berkeley resident, was arrested along with two others by a group of officers from both cities as well as the California Highway Patrol, according to Emeryville police.

He was arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including conspiracy, burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft, police said Thursday.

In addition to Wednesday's theft, Mims is suspected of stealing 50 iPhones worth more than $49,000 from the Emeryville store on Monday morning.

It was the fourth such theft at the same store since Jan. 19, according to police.

Mims was arrested in Oakland and is being held on $810,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700 or investigations@emeryville.org.