Man Fatally Shot During Landlord-Tenant Dispute in Antioch: Police

By Bay City News

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning during what investigators are calling a landlord-tenant dispute, Antioch police said. 

Officers responding to the injury shooting report in the 3300 block of Garrow Drive about 10:50 a.m. located a 52-year-old man with gunshot wounds outside the home, as well as a 50-year-old man they said was armed with a gun. 

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. 

Detectives were interviewing the 50-year-old man, who is considered a person of interest, police said. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Gragg at (925) 779-6889 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

