Man Shoots, Kills Ex-Girlfriend During Attempted Robbery in Dublin: PD

A woman was shot to death after an attempted home invasion robbery in Dublin Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the crime on the 3400 block of Monaghan Street at about 11:30 p.m. and upon arrival, discovered a 28-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police contacted the man who lived in the residence who said he was in bed when he woke up to banging on his front door. When he answered, he saw his ex-girlfriend and another man who was pointing a gun at him.

The two attempted to assault the homeowner who in self-defense, police said, fired his own gun at the suspects before fleeing and calling police.

The resident was not injured, and police continue to investigate the incident.