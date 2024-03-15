Pamela Price

Registrar to manually count 123K signatures submitted to recall Alameda County DA

By Bay City News

Pamela Price
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County election officials said Thursday that they will conduct a manual count of signatures submitted in a petition to recall District Attorney Pamela Price.

The county registrar of voters said the results of a random sampling of the 123,374 signatures submitted on March 4 "are not sufficient to determine whether the signature threshold to call for a recall election has been met."

The recall effort needs 73,195 signatures to qualify, Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis said in a news release.

State law mandates that the registrar conduct a manual count because the random sampling didn't produce a "statistically confident determination of the sufficiency of the petition," Dupuis said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The registrar said it was in the best interests of both Price and the recall proponents to ensure the signatures are counted reliably.

News of the upcoming manual count of signatures was welcomed by a spokesperson for the campaign to defeat the recall.

"After all that noise, they've failed their first test. We'll wait to crack up the Guinness until the votes are manually counted but things are looking good," said Protect the Win spokesperson William Fitzgerald. "Their whole campaign is nothing but a hack job trying to oust a democratically elected DA."

Local

earthquake 37 mins ago

Preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Gilroy

COVID-19 1 hour ago

Marking 4 years since COVID-19 shut down the Bay Area

Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE), the group working to recall Price, did not immediately release a statement about the manual count announcement.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pamela PriceAlameda Countydecision 2024
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us