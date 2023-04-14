Fremont

Alleged Gang Members Charged With Murder in I-880 Shooting That Left Girl Dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three gang members were charged with murder Friday in connection with last weekend's shooting on Interstate 880 in Fremont that left a 5-year-old girl dead, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Humberto Anaya, Kristo Ayala Valderrama and Emmanuel Sarango were each charged with one count of murder in the death of Eliyanah Crisostomo, the district attorney's office said. The three suspects were also each charged with seven counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Court records reveal a semiautomatic gun was used in the shooting.

Police
(From left) Humberto Anaya, Ayala, Emmanuel Alex Sarango
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Crisostomo and her family members were driving south on the interstate at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday when bullets came flying into their car, striking and killing Eliyanah.

"My heart goes out to Eliyanah’s family," District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement. "There is no reason young children should die on our Bay Area freeways. This behavior is absolutely unacceptable. We will not stand for gun violence and these three defendants will be held accountable for their despicable actions."

According to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, the three defendants are part of the Fremont Sureño gang. They fired into the car Eliyanah was riding in with her family, believing that it was a rival gang car. They added that the group flashed gang symbols and purposefully fired within their intended target, the car filled with Eliyanah and five other people.

Fremont

‘Loved Life, Had a Giving Heart': 5-Year-Old Girl Killed in I-880 Shooting Identified

Fremont

Southbound I-880 in Fremont Shut Down for Deadly Shooting Investigation

Below are the court documents released in the case.

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us