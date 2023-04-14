Alleged Gang Members Charged With Murder in I-880 Shooting That Left Girl Dead

Three gang members were charged with murder Friday in connection with last weekend's shooting on Interstate 880 in Fremont that left a 5-year-old girl dead, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Humberto Anaya, Kristo Ayala Valderrama and Emmanuel Sarango were each charged with one count of murder in the death of Eliyanah Crisostomo, the district attorney's office said. The three suspects were also each charged with seven counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Court records reveal a semiautomatic gun was used in the shooting.

Police (From left) Humberto Anaya, Ayala, Emmanuel Alex Sarango

Crisostomo and her family members were driving south on the interstate at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday when bullets came flying into their car, striking and killing Eliyanah.

"My heart goes out to Eliyanah’s family," District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement. "There is no reason young children should die on our Bay Area freeways. This behavior is absolutely unacceptable. We will not stand for gun violence and these three defendants will be held accountable for their despicable actions."

According to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, the three defendants are part of the Fremont Sureño gang. They fired into the car Eliyanah was riding in with her family, believing that it was a rival gang car. They added that the group flashed gang symbols and purposefully fired within their intended target, the car filled with Eliyanah and five other people.

