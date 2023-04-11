Southbound I-880 in Fremont Closed for Deadly Freeway Shooting Investigation

All lanes of southbound Interstate 880 are closed in Fremont due to a California Highway Patrol investigation.

The CHP said the southbound direction is closed as part of the investigation into the weekend freeway shooting that left a 5-year-old girl dead.

Eliyanah Crisostomo of Santa Clara was shot to death Saturday evening while traveling with her family along I-880 in Fremont, officials said. They were on their way home from a birthday dinner.

It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.