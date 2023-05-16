Oakland

35 New Oakland Firefighters to Be Added Under $27.4M Federal Grant

By Bay City News

Oakland Fire Department/Facebook

The Oakland Fire Department will hire 35 new firefighters this year under a $27.4 million federal grant, Chief Reginald Freeman said Tuesday.

The grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is intended to improve or restore staffing and deployment capabilities, the department said in a statement. 

"This award will give us some much-needed fiscal relief over the next three years as we continue working to get our staffing capacity to appropriate levels," Freeman said.

The grant will pay for salary and fringe benefits for the 35 firefighters for three years.

A class of 32 graduated from the department's lateral fire academy on May 5, with plans for a class of 40 new recruits starting in the fall, the department said.

