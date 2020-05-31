Live Blog: George Floyd Protests in Bay Area

Demonstrations continue in the Bay Area as part of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

The mostly peaceful protests have been marred by violence over the past days, prompting San Francisco and San Jose to issue curfews.

Here's a look at the latest updates.

Sunday, May 31

San Francisco's curfew starts at 8 p.m. and will last through 5 a.m. Mayor London Breed has said the National Guard will be on standby. More details here.

San Jose announced it too will be implementing a curfew starting at 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., and will last for the next seven days or until further notice. Read more here.

In Oakland, downtown merchants worked to clean up in the aftermath of destruction from protests held the night before. Check our coverage here.

A photo of the Santa Cruz mayor and police chief kneeling during a protest has gone viral and making its rounds on social media. More on how the image is making an impact across the nation.

Saturday, May 29

San Francisco Mayor London Breed late Saturday announced the city would be implementing a curfew due to violence from George Floyd protests.

A San Jose woman has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally striking a protester with an SUV. Details here.

In a series of incidents that officials say are not related to the George Floyd protests, looters in Emeryville set fire to vehicles, broke into businesses and stole merchandise. Read more here.

Friday, May 28

Outrage over George Floyd's death spilled onto Bay Area freeways and streets. The mostly peaceful protests took a destructive turn late in the evening in some cities. Recap here.

A federal officer was killed in a shooting in Oakland. Authorities are investigating and have not confirmed if the shooting was tied to protests in the area.

And here's a timeline on how the protests in San Jose played out.