Oakland Police Chief Adds More Officers This Weekend to Focus on Violent Crime

Oakland's police chief has added more police officers to work this weekend to focus on violent crime in the Bay Area's third largest city, following a violent crime spree in recent days that culminated with six homicides in only the last five days.

Oakland is experiencing a dramatic increase in homicides, and its police department is recognizing that it has been nearly a decade since the city contended with such a violent crime spike.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

To date, Oakland has recorded 96 homicides for 2021.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong has reassigned six officers to work in the homicide section.

The police department will also have an increased presence of officers working in illegal sideshow enforcement.

"How many more tears need to be shed, how many more lives need to be lost," Armstrong said. "I am committed to my vision for a Safe Oakland by continuing to work with the community to end the violence in our city. Also, there will be additional officers out on Oakland's streets this weekend, with the sole purpose to focus on violent crimes and those causing it."