Oakland Police Cracking Down on Sideshows This Weekend

Oakland police are cracking down on sideshows and will have additional officers and tow trucks at the ready to assist Saturday and Sunday, the department said on social media Saturday.

"Violent, disruptive and illegal behavior will not be tolerated," the department posted on Twitter.

Police asked anyone with information about sideshows to send a tip to the department's non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.

A sideshow is an informal demonstration of automotive stunts held without official permission.

Officers had 13 vehicles towed in Oakland in weekend sideshow activity the weekend of Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6, the department announced the following Monday.

"We will go to the homes and tow the vehicles of those who take part in the illegal activity. Officers will continue to take enforcement action by issuing citations, making arrests, and towing vehicles," police said Monday.

The sideshows affect neighborhoods, businesses and the quality of life, according to police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Oakland is not the only Bay Area city where sideshows take place. One example is the city of Richmond.

At least two sideshows took place in Richmond the same weekend as the Oakland sideshows, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt said in his widely circulated newsletter February 7.

One of the sideshows occurred at Solano and San Pablo avenues while the other took place at Central Avenue near Interstate 580, according to the mayor.