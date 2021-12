The Oakland Police Department reported a spike of COVID-19 cases Thursday.

A total of 23 officers have tested positive and are following the city’s COVID-19 protocol, said Kim Armstead of the police department.

The department said it has implemented a contingency plan and reassigned officers to ensure the spike in cases does not impact public safety.

There was no additional information available at this time.