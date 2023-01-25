New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department.

A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away.

The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave.

Surveillance video apparently captured the incident. It shows the moments a department SUV crashed into a parked white Mercedes in San Francisco, stopped for about four to five seconds, then it drove away.

Inside was an Oakland police sergeant and an OPD officer he was dating.

The Mercedes was heavily damaged and a report says that a year later, that same police sergeant allegedly fired his weapon inside a police station service elevator.

That report ultimately suggested OPD failed to hold the officer accountable.

Then last week, the Oakland mayor decided to put Armstrong on administrative leave.

“I should be the chief of police, I should remain in my position and I did nothing wrong,” he said Monday, adding that he deserved to be reinstated immediately.

It’s still not clear how long an investigation will take to determine if, or when, the chief could be reinstated.

As for the police sergeant supposedly behind the wheel in that hit and run, still no word on what happened to him, if anything at all.