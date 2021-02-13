Oakland Rally Held to Promote Healing After Chinatown Attacks

After several attacks on members of the Asian-American community in the Bay Area, a rally was held in Oakland to promote multicultural healing Saturday.

People gathered at Madison Park where speakers talked about solidarity among different communities after recent violence and robberies targeted the Asian community, often with elderly victims.

Several community groups and the Oakland Chinatown coalition were present as the diverse group discussed cross-cultural unity and education, ways to keep the community safe, culturally competent services and making investments to address underlying causes of violence that impact many groups.

They also emphasized the importance of keeping a community perspective on public safety.

“This is a time to come to unity in this moment, because we do need to work together to address what needs to be the long term, community-centered solutions,” said Julia Liou of the Oakland Chinatown Coalition.

Mayor Libby Schaff posted on social media that she and Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong would restore police liaisons to the two largest non-English speaking communities in Oakland – Chinatown and Fruitvale.

The mayor’s office said Schaff would push for grants for additional cameras in Chinatown.