The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals wanted in connection with last week's shooting at a school campus.

The individuals can be seen in surveillance footage released by the department on Monday.

OPD is releasing this video in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting at King Estate campus on September 28, 2022.

If you have information about this case, contact the OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. pic.twitter.com/KKXHmOqGml — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 3, 2022

Six people were injured during the shooting at the King Estates campus last Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.