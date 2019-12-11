Oakland Unified School District Considers $15M in Cuts

The Oakland Unified School District is considering slashing millions of dollars from its budget, sparking outrage from some parents who are now calling for major changes in district leadership.

The acting president of the Board of Education for OUSD, Judy London, spoke Tuesday at Emerson Elementary to let parents know that the board will be considering $15 million in cuts in order to meet its required 3% reserve.

Parents, angry about budget cuts and a pending school closure, responded to London by letting her know that her job is on the line.

"We are here to serve you notice of your recall election," parent Saru Jayaraman said.

Jayaraman is a mother of two daughters at an elementary school slated to be closed. She said she was hurt during a protest at an October board meeting in a confrontation with police.

Jayaraman and others have since filed a claim against the district. The school district police chief defended his officers' actions to keep the protesters from getting on the stage where board members were seated.

OUSD did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment regarding the intent to recall London.