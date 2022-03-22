coronavirus

Oakland Unified School District Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Ahead of Spring Break

Children ages 5 and up, staff and community members are welcome at the 18 on-campus clinics that will run until April 1

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Worcester student getting vaccinated at a school clinic on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

The Oakland Unified School District is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at several of its schools ahead of spring break.

Children ages 5 and up, staff and community members are welcome at the following 18 on-campus clinics that will run until April 1.

  • Greenleaf Elementary
  • International Community School
  • Castlemont High School
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
  • McClymonds High School
  • Lockwood STEAM Elementary School
  • Encompass/Acorn
  • The Center West
  • Hoover Elementary
  • Montera Middle School
  • New Highland Academy
  • RISE Academy
  • Esperanza Elementary School
  • Fred T. Korematsu Discovery Academy
  • Bridges Elementary
  • Melrose Leadership Academy
  • Fremont High School
  • Madison Park Academy

First and second doses will be available at all sites and booster shots will be available at selected locations.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No appointments are necessary but people are encouraged to register ahead of time.

Visit the district’s website for more information.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusOaklandoakland unified school districtcovid vaccineoakland unified
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us