Oakland Unified School District Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Ahead of Spring Break

The Oakland Unified School District is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at several of its schools ahead of spring break.
Children ages 5 and up, staff and community members are welcome at the following 18 on-campus clinics that will run until April 1.
- Greenleaf Elementary
- International Community School
- Castlemont High School
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
- McClymonds High School
- Lockwood STEAM Elementary School
- Encompass/Acorn
- The Center West
- Hoover Elementary
- Montera Middle School
- New Highland Academy
- RISE Academy
- Esperanza Elementary School
- Fred T. Korematsu Discovery Academy
- Bridges Elementary
- Melrose Leadership Academy
- Fremont High School
- Madison Park Academy
First and second doses will be available at all sites and booster shots will be available at selected locations.
No appointments are necessary but people are encouraged to register ahead of time.