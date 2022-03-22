Oakland Unified School District Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Ahead of Spring Break

The Oakland Unified School District is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at several of its schools ahead of spring break.

Children ages 5 and up, staff and community members are welcome at the following 18 on-campus clinics that will run until April 1.

Greenleaf Elementary

International Community School

Castlemont High School

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary

McClymonds High School

Lockwood STEAM Elementary School

Encompass/Acorn

The Center West

Hoover Elementary

Montera Middle School

New Highland Academy

RISE Academy

Esperanza Elementary School

Fred T. Korematsu Discovery Academy

Bridges Elementary

Melrose Leadership Academy

Fremont High School

Madison Park Academy

First and second doses will be available at all sites and booster shots will be available at selected locations.

No appointments are necessary but people are encouraged to register ahead of time.

Visit the district’s website for more information.