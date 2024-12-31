Oakland leaders call for continued violence prevention program funding

Oakland is wrapping up its safest year since the start of the pandemic, according to city leaders. But to continue to tackle violent crime, city and community leaders are calling on future leaders to continue funding a violence prevention program.

Oakland is set to end 2024 with fewer than 100 homicides, reaching a five year low. City leaders credit violence prevention program Ceasefire for saving lives.

"I want to be very clear, this is not a victory lap," interim Mayor Nikki Fortunato Bas said. "This is not mission accomplished. We are just getting started."

Police data shows officers responded to 122 homicides last year compared to just over 80 as of Dec. 26 of this year – a 35% decrease in homicides. Non-fatal shootings and robberies are also down, according to police.

"I acknowledge that one life lost is too many," Bas said. "But the progress we've made has been remarkable. We will do everything in our power to keep reducing gun violence."

Ceasefire works with community and faith leaders to identify high-risk individuals to reduce gun violence by intervention efforts and providing services. The city said those interactions are saving lives. This year they have connected with 200 people.

"Some clients walk in the door at the Department of Violence Prevention and tell us that the only goal that they can think about for the next 30 days is to stay alive," Chief Holly Joshi said. "If that is the only goal that they can think about, then it's all hands on deck to keep that client alive for 30 days. And from there we build trust."

But not everyone is convinced crime is down as much as reported by the city, arguing some non-violent crimes go unreported.

Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said he is continuing to work to fight crime from all angles.

"The data set or the numbers tell one story, but we also have to make sure that our city and our businesses, the companies that want to do business in Oakland, that they have the perception and feel safe within the city of Oakland," Mitchell said.

The city revived the more than decade-old program this year under former Mayor Sheng Thao. As budget issues continue to loom over Oakland in the coming years, Bas, who will transition to county supervisor next month, stressed funding Ceasefire is critical to the safety of the city.

"You can't really put a price tag on saving a person's life and saving a family from incredible trauma from a shooting or a homicide," she said. "In the new year, I think we're all looking forward to how we can continue to keep this program fully funded as we continue to tackle Oakland's budget."