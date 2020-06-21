reopening the bay area

Oakland Waves Fees, Streamlines Permitting for ‘Flex Streets' Program

The city will also waive all fees for these permits to allow commercial activity made possible by Alameda County's updated shelter-in-place order.

By Bay City News

The City of Oakland announced Friday it is streamlining the permitting process for businesses wanting to apply to use public rights-of-way - sidewalks and parking spaces, in particular - to allow outdoor dining and retail activity under the "Flex Streets" program.

The city will also waive all fees for these permits to allow commercial activity made possible by Alameda County's updated shelter-in-place order.

On Thursday, Alameda County announced the relaxing of the health officer's orders that reopening outdoor museums, outdoor restaurant dining, religious services, indoor/outdoor retail and outdoor fitness classes. Indoor and outdoor retail and outdoor dining will be allowed at reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing and safety plans are in place.

Local

Missing Girl 14 hours ago

Missing Gilroy Girl May Be in Company of Man: Police

Laney College 13 hours ago

Laney College Professor Says He Apologized on Twitter, Removed Account After Sending Inappropriate Emails

While essential in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Alameda County's shelter-in-place order greatly impacted small businesses in Oakland and elsewhere, with many seeing sharp declines in revenues. Many of them were forced to lay off workers.

The Flex Streets program is similar to what many Bay Area cities have either already adopted or are discussing, allowing restaurants and retail to open outside.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areaOakland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us