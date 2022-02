A major medical emergency on Monday evening shut down the Orinda BART station.

Trains are not stopping at the station. Some BART service lines are experiencing delay as a result of the station closure.

No other information was immediately available.

Update 5:35 pm: We can confirm a person on the trackway near Orinda Station was struck by a train. The person is now confirmed deceased.



Orinda Station remains closed and trains are skipping Orinda Station. Yellow Line is experiencing delays as trains single-track around Orinda pic.twitter.com/rnU2PYYUuq — SFBART (@SFBART) February 8, 2022

There is a station closure at Orinda due to a major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 8, 2022