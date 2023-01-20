Orinda House Slips Off Foundation, Slides Down Hill

Residents in an Orinda neighborhood are quite literally on edge.

One hillside house began sliding last weekend and, as of Friday, was almost halfway down the hill and falling apart. More houses in the area are at risk.

The house that slipped off its foundation and slid down the hill is a total loss, but nobody was hurt.

"It’s hard to imagine losing your home in such a terrible and unexpected way," Orinda Mayor Inga Miller said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Albert Sebilia lives next door to the home that slid down the slope. His driveway is slowly giving way and sliding down the hill as well, and his house has been yellow-tagged.

"Then our driveway as of yesterday was sinking down there," Sebilia said. "They were watching it and as it got a little bit closer to our house and it was happening so quickly, they said, 'We don’t know how far it’s going. You can’t stay here.'"

Neighbors said they’re worried about other homes in the area.

Public works crews are actively monitoring the situation, and the mayor is urging residents to stay alert.

"If they see movement, please contact the city, so that we can send inspectors to look and make sure your home is safe and make sure nobody’s in an unsafe structure right now," Miller said.