‘Kayak-tivists' take Chevron protest out onto the Bay by Richmond

A group of climate activists kayaked out near the Chevron refinery Sunday with a message for the East Bay-based global company.

The so-called “kayaktivists” returned to the shore in Richmond after spending hours on the bay by the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

The kayakers held signs that read: “Pollute no more,” “Act Now,” “Clean air, water and soil for all.”

“It’s a global day of action to call out injustices perpetrated by the Chevron Corporation,” said Aldredo Angulo with Rich City Rays. “What we’re saying is, ‘Hey, Chevron, the people of Richmond deserve a healthy, safe future and so do your workers.' And we need to make sure the refinery is transitioning to sustainable, renewable practices.”

Low income communities are negatively impacted by Chevron, according to the activists. They hope their signs and colorful kayaks will send a message.

“What’s unique about this protest is its leading with joy and love,” said the coordinator for Rich City Rays. “There is a lot of anger that can be felt against Chevron and the fossil fuel industry, but Rich City Rays is dedicated to making sure the number one mission is leading with joy.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to Chevron Sunday, who provided a statement which read in part that the company “respects the rights of individuals to peacefully express their viewpoints,” and added that “Chevron Richmond remains focused on safely and reliably providing essential energy that keeps the Bay Area moving.”