Pamela Price

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price to face recall vote

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are enough valid signatures to call for a recall election of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, the county registrar of voters said Monday.

On March 4, the Alameda Registrar of Voters received 123,374 signatures supporting the petition to recall Price.

According to the registrar, each signature has been examined and the number of valid signatures was found to be sufficient to call for a recall election. The office said that nearly 50,000 signatures were disqualified, but the required amount of valid signatures has been met.

The registrar will certify its results with the Alameda County Board of Supervisors at the next regular meeting for which an item may be placed on the agenda, which is currently scheduled for April 30.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Those trying to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price reached a milestone Monday. They turned in what they say are the tens of thousands of signed petitions needed to send the issue to voters. Velena Jones reports. 

The proponents needed a minimum of 73,195 valid signatures. The number of valid signatures on the petition is 74,757. The total number of signatures disqualified was 48,617.

District Attorney Price and Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE), the group working to recall Price, did not immediately release a statement about the recall announcement.

Pamela Price Mar 15

Registrar to manually count 123K signatures submitted to recall Alameda County DA

Alameda County Dec 18, 2023

Group trying to oust District Attorney Pamela Price holds town hall to make their case

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pamela PriceAlameda Countydecision 2024
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us