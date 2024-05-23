Pedestrian hit and killed on I-580 in Richmond

A pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a car early Thursday morning on Interstate 580 in Richmond, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:25 a.m., CHP officers learned about a pedestrian-involved collision on westbound I-580 near the Harbour Way off-ramp.
Due to the crash, the highway's westbound lanes were closed for at least two hours before they were reopened fully.
There was no further information about the case immediately available.
