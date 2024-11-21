Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian passed out in Hayward parking lot

A pedestrian who passed out in a Hayward parking lot was killed after a vehicle struck him Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in a parking lot near the 26000 block of Gading Road. Upon their arrival, they found an injured man.

Officers learned that the man fainted in the parking lot. A vehicle made a turn in the area and struck him while he was lying on the ground. Its driver reportedly did not see the man before hitting him.

Police said the officers found the pedestrian still conscious and breathing and even spoke with them at the scene. The pedestrian was sent to a hospital for treatment but his health rapidly declined and he was later declared deceased at the hospital.

The driver, a 52-year-old Hayward resident, was cooperative with the officers.

Police said the Alameda County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man who died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hayward police at (510) 293-7011 and refer to case number is 2024-66440.

Police said this is Hayward's seventh fatal collision this year.