Planned Parenthood NorCal CEO Says They Will Adapt if Roe v. Wade is Overturned

Word of the Supreme Court considering overturning Roe v. Wade was met with cheers by abortion rights opponents who protest outside a Walnut Creek Planned Parenthood site regularly.

The CEO said this potential decision by the high court will change the way services are provided at clinics.

“It will certainly impact Californians’ ability to access care as well,” said Gilda Gonzales.

She said a recent study shows local California clinics could see a 3,000% increase in the number of patients from out of state, if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

They also say since last year’s Texas ruling, dramatically limiting abortions, Planned Parenthood clinics in California have seen 80 out-of-state patients per month.

“I’m so proud that we stand in a state like California that has publicly declared that it is a reproductive freedom state, so we know we are not alone,” said Gonzales.

Two abortion rights opponents demonstrated outside the Walnut Creek clinic Tuesday saying they are there in shifts from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. They didn’t want to be identified but did react to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft.

“Our intentions, our hopes will never change, that is that all life will be respected from conception until natural death,” said one of the demonstrators.

Both say they don't see any case where an abortion should be legal, even in the case of incest or rape.

“The unborn baby is not responsible for the rape,” said the demonstrator. “The baby still has a right to life, the circumstances are horrible but it doesn't make it any better to have two deaths, the unborn and a traumatic experience.”

The Planned Parenthood NorCal DEO says if the ruling holds, and Roe is overturned, they will adapt and prepare to do more ensure access to safe abortions for everyone.

“I mean a next generation of healthcare providers who can serve patients both in brick and mortar health centers as well as telehealth,” said Gonzales.

For now, everyone is left waiting and wondering till the final ruling is released, which is still potentially months away.