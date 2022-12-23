Pleasanton Company Provides Air Quality Seal of Approval to Buildings

The air we breathe is a big concern in the age of COVID, flu and RSV.

In order to track air quality in buildings, an East Bay company works to provide seals of approval much like restaurants receive letter grades for their cleanliness.

SafeTraces, a bio tech company in Pleasanton has developed a harmless DNA aerosol that simulates the release of an airborne pathogen like COVID or flu.

Sensors placed throughout a building track that mist, and determine whether or not the ventilation and air condition is filtering out those particles.

"Air is invisible, so people really don't know what is actually happening," explained CEO Erik Malmstrom. "So we make them visible to them on what's actually going and how their systems are performing."

SafeTraces then advises their clients on how to improve the ventilation in their building so they can earn the first-of-its-kind air quality seal of approval issued by the well respect underwriters lab.

"The public should not be walking into the unknown," Malmstrom said.

Within the past few weeks, Rambus in San Jose became the first company in the Bay Area to receive that seal which will soon be posted on the entrance to their building on North First Street.

"It's something that while people want to turn the page on, it's not going away," Malmstrom explained. "Airborne viruses were here with us before, afterwards, they're gonna be with us into the future."