Giving spirit

Pleasanton Family Sets Up ‘Giving Tree' to Help Families in Need

Leah Giles said that one of the family's favorite quotes is, 'There are angels among us, so be one'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pleasanton family has set up a “giving tree” in front of their house for children in need this holiday season.

The decorated tree has a sign asking if anyone knows a child in need. Passersby can fill out a form and add it to the tree, and neighbors are encouraged to take those forms and shop for a gift.

The Giles family usually adopts a family or child from the giving tree where their own children attend school. This year, with school virtual, they decided to take the spirit of giving into their own hands.

Local

Santa Rosa police 13 hours ago

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hearse From Outside Church

CHP 15 hours ago

All Lanes Now Clear After Crash on I-680 in Sunol

“One of our favorite quotes is ‘there are angels among us, so be one,’” said Leah Giles. “We just wanted to take part in doing something for the community. When we got our tree inside we decided to get one more and put it in front. People walk or drive by and have an opportunity to put something for them or a family or child in need that they know of.”

This article tagged under:

Giving spiritChristmassomething goodPleasanton#SomethingGood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us