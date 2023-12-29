Oakland

Active police investigation in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

There is a police investigation underway Friday morning in the area of Ninth Avenue and Embarcadero in Oakland.

It wasn't immediately clear what type of investigation is unfolding.

Streets in the area are shut down, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

