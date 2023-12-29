‘We stand with you': Support pours in after Oakland police officer shot and killed

An Oakland police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday morning.

Here's a look at how the community and other agencies are reacting to the devastating news:

Our hearts are with the Oakland Police officer shot this morning and with our #OPD family. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) December 29, 2023

Our hearts are heavy this morning as we learn more details about an @oaklandpoliceca officer who was killed in the line of duty in the 400 block of Embarcadero. We grieve with our #OPD brothers and sisters and stand with you during this difficult time. OPD will have a news… — SF Sheriff's Office (@SheriffSF) December 29, 2023

Devastating news from @oaklandpoliceca this morning. We stand with their department during this challenging time as they mourn the loss of one of their own. An Oakland Police Officer was killed in the line of duty earlier today. https://t.co/BlheYU4GN9 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 29, 2023

San Francisco Police Officers Association

"Our prayers are with the Oakland PD officer shot this morning while doing their job and all the officers at Oakland Police Department and Oakland Police Officers Association. We stand with you."