Oakland

‘We stand with you': Support pours in after Oakland police officer shot and killed

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Oakland police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday morning.

Here's a look at how the community and other agencies are reacting to the devastating news:

San Francisco Police Officers Association

"Our prayers are with the Oakland PD officer shot this morning while doing their job and all the officers at Oakland Police Department and Oakland Police Officers Association. We stand with you."

