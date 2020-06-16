bart

Police Seek Woman Who Pushed Man Onto BART Tracks

The man was able to get out of the trackway and narrowly avoided being hit by a train, police say.

By Bay City News

BART police are seeking a woman who pushed a man onto the tracks as a train was approaching at the Downtown Berkeley station Monday night.

The push was reported at 9:18 p.m. but the man was able to get out of the trackway and narrowly avoided being hit by the train, according to BART police.

Authorities searched the station and area for the suspect but did not find her, but have obtained surveillance footage, police said.

No other details about the attack were immediately available.

