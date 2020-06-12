2 New South Bay BART Stations to Open Saturday

For years there has been delay after delay for the opening of two South Bay BART stations – but this weekend, the waiting will come to an end.

The San Jose Berryessa and the Milpitas stations are set to open Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m. a train will leave the Berryessa Station bound for Milpitas and ultimately on to Richmond.

Santa Clara County voters approved the funding 20 years ago, and it was 12 years before VTA broke ground.

Some residents are excited, while other people say the system still needs work.

“I take transit, Uber or Lyft to just get here to make sure I’m on time to get to work or whatever we are doing,” said Milpitas resident Dawn Love. “So opening Berryessa and Milpitas is a great thing that needed to happen a long time ago.”

But San Francisco resident Jacob Eller disagrees.

“It’s a horrible commute anyway,” he said. “The system needs repair not additional stations.”

The next phase will extend BART into San Jose and then Santa Clara, although that phase is still years away.